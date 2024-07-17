Breaking down the Yankees’ 2024 MLB Draft class

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

While the New York Yankees were not in a position to gun for one of the top prospects in this year’s MLB Draft, they still found some high-upside players. Specifically, they have acquired a plethora of strong right-handed pitchers. Here’s the rundown of the Yankees’ 2024 draft class:

Ben Hess, RHP, Alabama

Round 1, Pick 26

Height: 6’5’’

Birthday: September 3, 2002

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

Hess is a high-upside right-hander. The number one recruit out of Illinois in 2021, he has had a few health issues at Alabama. His final season in Tuscaloosa was a struggle, with Hess posting a 5.80 ERA in 15 starts. Still, you can see the bones of an MLB pitcher in him. He struck out 106 batters in that 15-game span, and has a fastball that goes up to 99 mph. Hess’ command struggles that hurt him last season will be a point of focus in the minor leagues.

Bryce Cunningham, RHP, Vanderbilt

Round 2, Pick 53

Height: 6’5’’

Birthday: December 20, 2002

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

The Yankees continued to add to their stash of pitching prospects (and were by no means done) with the selection of Cunningham out of baseball Blue Blood Vanderbilt. While Cunningham struggled early on at Vanderbilt, he turned things around with a successful run in the Cape Cod League in 2023, followed up by becoming a full-time starter for Vandy in 2024. He posted a 4.32 ERA with 96 strikeouts. Similar to the Hess pick, this is more about “stuff” than college success for the Yankees.

Thatcher Hurd, RHP, LSU

Round 3, Pick 89

Height: 6’4’’

Birthday: December 9, 2002

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

The trend of physically impressive SEC right-handers with lacking college success continued, as the Yankees spent their third pick on LSU’s Thatcher Hurd. Hurd transferred to Baton Rouge from UCLA in 2023 and brought some command issues with him. While he struck out an impressive 12 batters per nine innings, he also had a walk rate of 4.7BB/9. His fastball tops out around 98 mph, similar to Cunningham and Hess. Perhaps the Yankees have a type this year. With their top three picks, the Yankees showed confidence in their development system more than anything else.

Gage Ziehl, RHP, Miami

Round 4, Pick 119

Height: 6’0’’

Birthday: May 15, 2003

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

With the 199th pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Yankees kept the RHP train rolling, this time dipping into the ACC pool for Miami’s Gage Ziehl. Ziehl was initially drafted by the Cubs in 2021, but chose to play for Miami, where he developed from relief pitcher to starter in three years. He has displayed consistent growth in endurance, pitching more innings each season at the U, and dropped his ERA last season as well.

Greysen Carter, RHP, Vanderbilt

Round 5, Pick 152

Height: 6’5’’

Birthday: December 15, 2002

Throws: Right

Bats: Both

The Yankees headed back to Vanderbilt for their fifth pick, selecting yet another right-handed pitcher. Carter fits the mold of the past four Yankees picks in that he is a high-upside pitching prospect. He topped out at 103 mph on the radar gun! After being cut from the Commodores as a freshman, Carter spent some time in the New England Collegiate Baseball League and worked his way back into the rotation.

Griffin Herring, LHP, LSU

Round 6, Pick 182

Height: 6’2’’

Birthday: May 7, 2003

Throws: Left

Bats: Right

Finally, the Yankees changed things up, but only slightly. Herring is another pitcher from the SEC, but he throws left-handed. He was a national champion at LSU but has only a small amount of starting experience in college baseball, making only one start last season. Spending most of his time coming out the bullpen, Herring was excellent in 2024, with a 1.79 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 50.1 innings.

Wyatt Parliament, RHP, Virginia Tech

Round 7, Pick 212

Height: 6’4’’

Birthday: January 9, 2004

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

For their seventh-round pick, the Yankees drifted right back into familiar territory, selecting a six-foot-four right-hander in Wyatt Parliament. Parliament will be familiar with the Northeast, as began his college days at Rutgers before transferring to Virginia Tech before the 2024 season. Unfortunately, Parliament struggled mightily as a Hokie, putting up a 7.63 ERA. As if I even have to tell you at this point, this is another pick based strictly on upside and development for the Yankees.

Tyler Wilson, 1B, Grand Canyon

Round 8, Pick 242

Height: 6’2’’

Birthday: July 10, 2002

Throws: Right

Bats: Both

The Yankees seemingly took their first decorated player in the eighth round of the draft, selecting GCU’s standout Tyler Wilson. In 2024, Wilson hit .378 with 17 home runs and won Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year. MLB baseball is in his blood, as his father, Steve, played from 1988 to 1993. Wilson has shown an ability to consistently make contact, striking out just 13 percent of the time.

Tanner Bauman, LHP, Auburn

Round 9, Pick 272

Height: 6’5’’

Birthday: May 7, 2002

Throws: Left

Bats: Left

Bauman began his college career at St. John’s River State College and saw a lot of success. He left junior college for Auburn and spent most of his time in the bullpen, gradually making more starts as his college career went on. Bauman’s arm is not what the Yankees’ earlier picks are. While every draft pick is a development piece, clearly there is a reason Bauman went last in New York’s massive run of pitchers.

Joe Delossantos, OF, William & Mary

Round 10, Pick 302

Height: 5’10’’

Birthday: June 26, 2001

Throws: Right

Bats: Right

The Yankees’ final day 2 pick was Joe Delossantos. Born in Queens, Delossantos will be familiar with the New York Area. He played five seasons at William & Mary, having his career year come in his senior season. Delossantos put up a .330 average with 14 homers, 67 RBI, and 17 steals in his final season in Williamsburg. Delossantos is not considered to add much in the field but has clearly hit well enough in college to show big league. potential.

