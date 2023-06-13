Harrison Bader injury: Yankees CF could return Friday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Yankees’ Harrison Bader celebrates with teammates following a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

QUEENS – The New York Yankees could use a spark in their lineup with Aaron Judge out, and they may be getting just that on Friday.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared Tuesday evening that outfielder Harrison Bader could make his return Friday night against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The 25-year-old New York native has missed the last 11 games due to a right hamstring strain and is expected to go on a rehab assignment Wednesday with the organization’s Double-A affiliate in Somerset.

“​​We’ll see,” Boone said about Bader’s status for Friday. “He’s having another full day today. So Sunday, today… The idea is that he gets through that. He’ll play a home game at Somerset and then hopefully be in play for Friday.”

In 26 games this season, Bader owns a slash line of .267/.295/.511 with six home runs and 19 RBI.

The Yankees expected Bader to be the everyday center fielder this season. But in his absence — and toppled with the unfillable void Judge leaves — Boone has had to rely on a number of utility outfielders.

Aaron Hicks was designated for assignment on May 21 due to his woes at the plate, forcing the team to rely on the likes of Willie Calhoun, Jake Bauers — and most recently — Billy McKinney, who is in his second stint with the organization.

Bauers, who led off against the Mets in the Subway Series opener at Citi Field, was batting .220 with five home runs and 11 RBI in 82 at-bats across 33 games entering Tuesday night. Calhoun, who is currently injured after being hit by pitcher Carlos Rodon during batting practice on Sunday, owns a .240 batting average with five home runs and 16 RBI in 125 at-bats across 40 games.

McKinney, who was called up following Judge’s move to the injured list last week, has played in just five games for the Yankees this season, batting .294 with one home run and one RBI in 17 at-bats.

Boone understands that his veterans, like first baseman Anthony Rizzo who is in the midst of an 0-for-24 spell at the plate, need to get going with Judge and Bader still out. But the skipper has been content with what the depth players have provided.

“We have everyone capable of scoring runs and being a good offense. We got to get a few guys on track right? Even a few of our big guys that we’re going to rely on when Judge is here,” Boone said. “When he’s not, guys we expect…it’s about them getting rolling. A couple of those guys are going through a little tough stretch right now.

“We get that going coupled with the continued – what I feel like – has been really good contributions from some unexpected places or some support places. We’ll be fine.”

