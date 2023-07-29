Here are the 4 best MLB sportsbook promos this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

A loaded weekend of MLB action lies ahead and we’ve put together a list of the 4 best MLB sportsbook promos available. The promos range from guaranteed bonus bets to first bet offers that will refund your account with bonus bets in a loss.

Before you bet on this weekend’s Major League Baseball action, be sure to read over the details of each offer. Our picks for the the 4 best MLB sportsbook promos all come with a sizable bonus.

The 4 Best MLB Sportsbook Promos This Weekend

Some big series will continue this weekend. The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The San Francisco Giants will play host to the Boston Red Sox in interleague play. Tampa Bay will take on Houston at Minute Maid Park in a clash of two of the American League’s best teams. Plus, division leaders will go head-to-head as the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves face off at Truist Park.

Given the high stakes of many of these matchups, there’s something truly valuable about having a guaranteed bonus or a second chance in bonus bets, which you can lock-in by signing up with the sportsbooks below. Remember, each of our choices for the 4 best MLB sportsbook promos will come with a three- or four-figure bonus.

BetMGM Offers $1,000 First Bet for MLB Weekend Games

BetMGM leads the way on our list of the 4 best MLB sportsbook promos this weekend. Players who sign up via our links will secure a $1,000 first bet offer for use on any betting market in any MLB game.

If you were to wager the full $1,000 on the New York Yankees to beat the Baltimore Orioles, one of two things would happen. If your bet wins, you’d secure a cash profit and BetMGM would return your initial bet. However, if your bet loses, BetMGM would add five $200 bonus bets to your account. You could use the bonus bets on other games this weekend.

Click here to get a $1,000 first bet offer for any MLB game from BetMGM.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

The largest guaranteed bonus offer in the business is available with bet365. New players who register with bet365 promo code AMNYXLM will have the chance to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter what. This offer is applicable to any betting market in any of this weekend’s MLB games.

There’s also an in-app promo worth considering. Bet365’s baseball early payout promo will pay out your moneyline bet if the MLB team of your choice goes up by 5+ runs at any point in their game. Even if your team goes up 5-0 and loses 10-5, you’d still walk away with a moneyline win.

Click here and use bet365 promo code AMNYXLM to unlock the bet $1, get $200 offer.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Offer

FanDuel Sportsbook has a sizable guaranteed bonus offer of their own. New users can turn a $5 bet into a $100 guaranteed return in bonus bets with the sportsbook’s latest offer. If your register via our links, you won’t even need to manually enter a promo code.

This offer is eligible for use on any game or player market. That means you could wager $5+ on the Yankees to win, the Astros to cover the spread, or the Phillies and Pirates to go over the total runs line. If you’d rather swing for the fences with a $5 bet on Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run, you can do that instead.

Bet $5, get $100 guaranteed when you click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

Caesars Sportsbook Brings $1,250 Bet and More

If you’re looking for the biggest new user promo in the industry, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook. Players who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL will lock-in a $1,250 first bet and more. That means your first cash wager of up to $1,250 will be backed by Caesars with bonus bets that will convey if your wager loses.

Not only will you collect a huge bet on Caesars, but also a number of perks for the Caesars Rewards program. The Full Caesar offer comes with 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, dining, and more. Tier Credits add up over time and can activate higher offer levels.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNYFULL for a $1,250 first bet and more for use on any betting market.

