Rangers up against one of the team’s most important seasons

Sep 24, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafreniere (13) celebrates a goal by New York Rangers center Adam Edstrom (not pictured) with defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) and defenseman Zac Jones (6) during the third period against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

It is rare that a season following a presidents trophy winning campaign comes with so much pressure, but for the Rangers, this is arguably their most important season in years. With many of their superstars due for massive paydays, including their superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin, a lot is riding on this season for the Blueshirts.

Fresh off a season in which the Rangers recorded a league high 114 points in the regular season before falling in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games to the Florida Panthers, the Rangers 2024-25 squad includes a roster full of familiar faces.

In a contract year, Shesterkin will once again be the man between the pipes for the Rangers. Shesterkin is coming off yet another incredible season in which he recorded a 36-17-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a goals against average of 2.58. However, after it was reported that he declined a deal that would pay him 11 million dollars a year, time will tell how much time he has left in a Rangers uniform.

Entering his sixth season with the Rangers is Artemi Panarin. Panarin, whose 120 points led the team last season, will look for his second consecutive season with 100+ points. Last year, Panarin scored a career high 49 goals, and recorded 71 assists. Panarin will likely be joined on the top line by Vincent Trochek, who was second on the team in points last season with 77, as well as breakout sensation Alexis Lafreniere. The 2020 first overall pick seems to finally be finding his stride in the NHL, has he recorded a career high 57 points in the regular season to go along with 14 in the playoffs.

The second line for the Rangers will be centered by longtime Ranger Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad, who has scored 20 or more goals in seven straight seasons, struggled to score in five on five play for much of the season, only recording 12 of his 26 goals at even strength. However, his power play scoring ability is still significantly valued. Potential linemates for Zibanejad consist of Chris Kreider, who is entering his 12th year with the Rangers, and newcomer Reilly Smith, who has spent 13 years in the NHL, most recently with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Other forwards for the Rangers are Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Will Cuylle and Matt Rempe. All four of which played key roles in the Rangers presidents trophy winning team a season ago.

On defense, former Norris trophy winner Adam Fox remains the headliner. Fox is coming off of a year in which he recorded 73 points in 72 games. K’Andre Miller, Braden Schneider and captain Jacob Trouba will likely make up the top four D pairings for the Rangers this season. Although he hasn’t played consistently in his first few NHL seasons, Zac Jones is another name that could play into the Rangers plans during the 2024-25 season.

The Rangers open their season against the Penguins on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.