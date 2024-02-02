Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates newly renovated Paul L. McDermott Rink in Manhattan

Former NY Rangers player Brian Mullen is in charge of cutting the ribbon.

City officials, New York Rangers and Benjamin Moore reps, and local youth hockey players celebrated the renovation of Paul L. McDermott Rink at Stanley Isaacs Playground in Upper Manhattan with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The extensive makeover, honoring late Rangers legend Rod Gilbert, was made possible thanks to the generous donation of $218,000 from the New York Rangers and Benjamin Moore and conducted through the NYC Parks Adopt-A-Park program.

Originally built in 1974, the popular spot for roller and ball hockey players and leagues features a new playing surface, shining brightly in the Rangers’ team colors: blue, red, and white. The renovation also includes dasher boards, upgraded fencing, and an ADA-accessible ramp. The park house, adjacent playground area, and spectator benches received a fresh coat of Benjamin Moore paint.

The Rangers and their partners, the NYC Department of Education and Ice Hockey in Harlem will host free youth clinics on the refurbished rink for youngsters of all levels, including entry-level clinics for kids who might otherwise not have access to the sport.

Before the ribbon-cutting, a slew of speakers addressed the crowd.

First Deputy Commissioner of the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation Iris Rodriguez-Rosa

said investments in public spaces were more than just “making them attractive” and emphasized that New York City Parks and partners like the Rangers were deeply committed to creating and maintaining these community spaces in New York City.

“These renovations are also an investment in public safety because if you use it, then people will use it properly, and it provides public safety when you do programming well,” Rodriguez-Rosa said.

Former Rangers left wing Brian Mullen grew up playing roller hockey in Hell’s Kitchen with his brother Joey. Mullen admitted he was jealous looking at the refurbished rink.

“This is incredible,” Mullen said. “I grew up playing in the schoolyard of the New York School of Printing, and we had steps on one side, a brick wall on the other side, and two fences. So needless to say, if you got checked into the steps, the fence, the wall, it hurt.”

Mullen recalled the rivalry between East Side and West Side roller hockey teams.

“I’m going to try to convince all the guys from the East Side and the West Side to bring our annual game over here instead of the schoolyard on the West Side,” Mullen said.

Councilmember Diana Ayala pointed out that public spaces were valuable but expensive to renovate. Ayala appreciated the Rangers’ and Benjamin Moore’s investments in her community.

“Private-public partnerships are instrumental in ensuring that kids in every community have access to public spaces that help not only engage them in recreational activity but also help promote health and learning, and positivity,” Ayala said.

State Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs told the crowd that public spaces like Paul L. McDermott Rink were more than recreational spaces.

“They serve as hubs for community engagement, fostering a sense of belonging and unity for our young people,” Gibbs said. “The positive impact of parks like this one here in our neighborhood is immeasurable. They enhance our quality of life, promote physical activity, and encourage healthy living.”

After the ribbon cutting ceremony -Brian Mullen had the honor of cutting the ribbon- kids from various Junior Rangers programs engaged in a Try Hockey for Free clinic with Mullen.

Seven-year-old Michael Platovskyi has played in the Rangers youth hockey program since he was four. He wants to be a professional hockey player when he grows up and, of course, play for the Rangers.

Platovskyi thought ball hockey was “amazing” and explained, “[Ball hockey] gives you a little more challenge because you run instead of skating. Skating doesn’t take away a lot of energy from you. [Ball hockey] does; I like this a lot.”

Tom Smith, executive director of the New York City Roller Hockey League, said that Paul L. McDermott Rink is the league’s home turf. Smith was excited about returning to the rink after the renovation.

“We’ve been here for 17 years now. We love this rink in this park,” Smith said. “The Rangers did a tremendous job, and we’re really excited to play.”