Islanders bring back Austin Czarnik

The Islanders are bringing back center Austin Czarnik, claiming him off waivers from the Seattle Kraken, the team announced Sunday.

The 29-year-old appeared in 11 games for the Islanders, recording two goals and three assists before he was initially claimed by the Kraken off waivers on Feb. 8. For the expansion side out west, he posted two assists in six games.

While Czarnik will report to the Islanders’ minor-league affiliate in Bridgeport, he is in good standing with the coaching staff after a successful stint earlier this season with the big club where he won the admiration of associate head coach Lane Lambert — who at the time was filling in for Trotz while he was away due to personal reasons.

“We knew that he was a reliable player,” Lambert said of Czarnik on Jan. 4. “He’s got quickness, he’s got speed. That’s the biggest thing about him. And the reason why he’s had success is that he’s trustworthy.

“If you watch him in the defensive zone, he’s in the right positions… he’s added elements of speed and a touch of grit. He’s playing well and he’s a guy that has the ability to play in the NHL and we’re pretty happy with the way he’s playing.”

Should the Islanders need to call upon its depth, Czarnik immediately becomes a logical option for another promotion to the NHL ranks.