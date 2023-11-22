Islanders hold on to beat Flyers, pick up first regulation win in 3 weeks

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

ELMONT, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored a pair of goals and the Islanders barely held off another third-period collapse to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena.

Holding a two-goal lead after an early third-period goal from Nelson, Joel Farabee pulled one back for the visitors with 4:04 to go in the game to set up a hectic finish, but the Islanders (7-6-5) managed to hang on for their first regulation win in nine games, which came back on Nov. 2 in a 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals. New York had lost seven straight games before picking up a shootout victory on Saturday against the Flames in Calgary.

Ilya Sorokin, who allowed at least three goals in each of his previous six starts and four in five of those, made 34 saves in his first regulation win since Oct. 26 against the Ottawa Senators.

Anders Lee opened the scoring just 1:49 into the game — the second-fastest goal scored by an Islander this season — when he stuffed a close-range chance through Flyers goalie Carter Hart at the right post. The Islanders captain did most of the work himself, taking the puck from behind the net and meandering out toward the front while keeping a Philadelphia blueliner at bay. His first attempt was saved before muscling in the rebound for his third goal of the season.

Nelson doubled the Islanders’ lead with 6:50 left in the second period when he tipped in a point shot from defenseman Adam Pelech.

The Flyers got on the board just 1:08 after Nelson’s goal through Cam York. The Flyers’ defenseman was stoned from in close by a sprawling Sorokin on a one-time attempt, but he managed to spin a backhander off the rebound into the back of the net with the New York netminder out of position.

While the third period has derailed the Islanders for long stretches this season — they were outscored 15-3 in the final frames over their last eight games — Nelson picked up his second to give the hosts some breathing room 2:33 into the period.

He was the benefactor of sublime vision from Pierre Engvall, who received the puck on the left wing during a 3-on-2 rush from Adam Pelech as the Islanders entered the Philadelphia zone. Engvall stopped on a dime at the circle and sent a cross-ice pass between two defenders to Nelson, who coolly slid the chance home.

The center continued to stay hot of late as his tally was his fourth goal scored in his last four games (4 G, 2 A).

Farabee pulled one back for the Flyers with 4:04 left in regulation when he was left wide-open at the backdoor to slot in a Bobby Brink pass behind Sorokin.

For more on the Islanders, visit AMNY.com