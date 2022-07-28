Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Islanders hire John MacLean as assistant coach under Lane Lambert

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By
comments
Posted on
John MacLean Islanders
John MacLean (right) joins the Islanders coaching staff. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The New York Islanders announced on Thursday afternoon that they have hired John MacLean as an assistant coach under Lane Lambert as the sweeping changes to the organization’s coaching staff nears its end. 

It appears as though MacLean will come in to replace Brian Wiseman, who was hired as an assistant alongside Doug Houda on July 5 but will not be joining the Islanders, the team announced.

MacLean’s stop on Long Island is the latest in a long career as an assistant. He most recently spent the 2021-22 season with the San Jose Sharks after three campaigns with the Arizona Coyotes.

He also served as an assistant with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2011-2014 and — of course — has a connection with current Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello when he worked with the New Jersey Devils from 2002-2009.

The 57-year-old was a Stanley Cup champion with the Devils in 2003 and will likely be looked upon to boost player-development capabilities and the team’s power play — a responsibility he held in San Jose — behind the bench as Lambert nears his first season ever as an NHL head coach. 

Lamoriello rehauled the Islanders’ coaching staff this offseason in a shocking move when he dismissed Barry Trotz — one of the most successful coaches in franchise history despite spending just four years with the team. 

John Gruden and Jim Hiller, two of Trotz’s assistants, were also dismissed shortly after Lambert was promoted to head coach.

For more Islanders coverage, visit AMNY.com

 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC