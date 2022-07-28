Islanders hire John MacLean as assistant coach under Lane Lambert

The New York Islanders announced on Thursday afternoon that they have hired John MacLean as an assistant coach under Lane Lambert as the sweeping changes to the organization’s coaching staff nears its end.

It appears as though MacLean will come in to replace Brian Wiseman, who was hired as an assistant alongside Doug Houda on July 5 but will not be joining the Islanders, the team announced.

MacLean’s stop on Long Island is the latest in a long career as an assistant. He most recently spent the 2021-22 season with the San Jose Sharks after three campaigns with the Arizona Coyotes.

He also served as an assistant with the Carolina Hurricanes from 2011-2014 and — of course — has a connection with current Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello when he worked with the New Jersey Devils from 2002-2009.

The 57-year-old was a Stanley Cup champion with the Devils in 2003 and will likely be looked upon to boost player-development capabilities and the team’s power play — a responsibility he held in San Jose — behind the bench as Lambert nears his first season ever as an NHL head coach.

Lamoriello rehauled the Islanders’ coaching staff this offseason in a shocking move when he dismissed Barry Trotz — one of the most successful coaches in franchise history despite spending just four years with the team.

John Gruden and Jim Hiller, two of Trotz’s assistants, were also dismissed shortly after Lambert was promoted to head coach.

