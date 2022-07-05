Islanders name Doug Houda, Brian Wiseman as assistant coaches to Lane Lambert

The New York Islanders announced on Tuesday that they have hired Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman as assistant coaches under Lane Lambert for the 2022-23 season.

Houda spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach with the Detroit Red Wings. He also won a Stanley Cup as an assistant with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

He was dismissed from Detroit in late April when head coach Jeff Blashill’s contract was not renewed.

A former NHL defenseman who spent parts of two seasons with the Islanders, Houda’s main focus will likely be centered around the cultivation of a consistent blue line as well as penalty-kiling.

Wiseman comes to New York after working the last three seasons as an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers — his first NHL coaching job after eight seasons as an assistant at the University of Michigan.

He comes with a reputation for player development, which will be an essential role for an organization that has a number of prospects on the cusp of making a jump to the NHL over the next few seasons, whether that be defenseman Robin Salo getting consistent playing time, Aatu Räty making the jump to North America, or William Dufour after his historic season in juniors.

The move comes nearly one month after the team parted ways with their two top assistants in John Gruden and Jim Hiller, both of whom were shown the door following the shock exit of head coach Barry Trotz in May.

Lambert, who was Trotz’s top assistant for 11 seasons with the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals before joining the Islanders, was named the franchise’s 18th head coach on May 16.

