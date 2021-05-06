Islanders’ new home, UBS Arena, selects Daktronics to build, install state of the art scoreboard

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

UBS Arena, the future home of the New York Islanders, has selected Daktronics to install the scoreboard and 45 additional HDR-capable LED displays around the new venue set to open its doors this fall.

“We’re pleased to partner with Daktronics to install not one, but 45 high-definition LED displays at UBS Arena,” Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, which is overseeing the construction of the arena, said. “UBS Arena will become a global landmark entertainment and sports destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests to our premiere venue equipped with industry-leading technology that captivates and delivers a first-rate atmosphere for all to enjoy.”

The scoreboard will finally provide the Islanders with a state-of-the-art centerpiece to their home — one that was not seen at the Nassau Coliseum while a newer display at their temporary home at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was constantly mocked for being off-center. UBS Arena’s scoreboard will be four times larger than at Nassau Coliseum.

Each main video display of the scoreboard will measure approximately 26 feet high by 34.5 feet wide. Four corner displays will each measure 26 feet high by more than 3 feet wide. For fans sitting closer to ice level, four underbelly displays will each measure more than eight feet high by 23 feet wide.

“UBS Arena will engage visitors at every turn. From the moment they arrive outside, as they enjoy the event and as they prepare to leave, our systems will be part of the experience,” Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach said. “We’re excited to deliver the LED displays for one of the country’s premier sports and entertainment venues and are happy to be working with UBS Arena to make this installation a reality. As an American-based company, we look

forward to the opportunity to support them and this project for years to come.”