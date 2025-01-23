Quantcast
Islanders’ Noah Dobson avoids leg surgery, will be out week-to-week

Noah Dobson Islanders
Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson

New York Islanders star defenseman Noah Dobson does not need surgery on his injured right leg, but will still be out week-to-week, according to the team on Thursday. 

Dobson suffered during Monday night’s 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena. Following a cross-check up high from Cole Sillinger, the 24-year-old’s leg bent backward awkwardly, forcing him out for the rest of the game. 

On Tuesday, the Islanders initially announced that there was no timetable for Dobson’s return, which potentially introduced the fear of the team’s top blue liner missing the remainder of the 2024-25 season. 

A week-to-week prognosis still suggests a long-term absence, but no surgery provides the hope that he will be able to return at some point this season. 

However, if things continue at this rate, there might not be a particular rush for him to return, considering the team’s current standing. Despite reeling off two straight wins, New York still sits in last place in the Metropolitan Division and is eight points back of a Wild Card spot. 

It has been a particularly challenging year for Dobson, too. After recording 10 goals and 60 assists (70 points) in 79 games last year, he has just six goals and 18 assists in 46 games this season, while his defensive work has sagged at times.

While the Islanders’ blue line also contends with the long-term absence of Mike Reilly, who underwent a heart procedure in November, Scott Mayfield was paired with Dobson’s usual partner, Alexander Romanov, during Thursday’s practice. Dennis Cholowski and the young Isaiah George filled out the third pairing. Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock remain a tandem and the team’s most reliable unit. 

