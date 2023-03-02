Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Islanders

Pierre Engvall working with Islanders’ 1st line upon arrival

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Pierre Engvall Islanders
Pierre Engvall (Photo: New York Islanders)

 Pierre Engvall is going to be afforded more opportunities with his new team, the New York Islanders, compared to the offensively-loaded Toronto Maple Leafs. 

A bottom-six winger up North, the 26-year-old found himself practicing with the Islanders’ first line of Bo Horvat and Anders Lee during his first day with the team on Thursday. 

“They’re two great players,” Engvall said. “I’m really happy I get to play with them at the start… I see myself as a two-way player but my skating is my biggest asset. I’m really happy to get the chance with those guys.”

He’ll certainly add an influx of speed to the first line that had been sorely lacking after Mathew Barzal’s injury. Simon Holmstrom, who admitted back at training camp that he needs to work on his skating the most, had been getting first-line minutes over the last two weeks. 

Adding Lee to that equation certainly doesn’t offer the promise of a quick-moving trio — even with Horvat pulling the strings. 

“I like him. Good size and he skates well,” head coach Lane Lambert said. “With any player that comes in and it’s his first day on the ice and he’s getting climatized to a new environment, I thought he did well. 

“[With the first line] I think he’s going to be able to get out on the forecheck and make some things happen and create some space.”

Pierre Engvall Islanders
Pierre Engvall (Wikimedia Commons)

It was Engvall’s speed that Lamoriello harped on when speaking on Tuesday after acquiring the winger, who was in Seattle with the Maple Leafs when he found out. 

“I didn’t even know I was getting traded,” Engvall said. “It’s definitely strange and we just jumped on a plane right away and come here. But it feels really good to be here and I’m really excited to get going.”

The Swede has built the foundation of his pro game on just that, allowing him to be a quality forechecker and invaluable penalty killer. The one thing that has consistently alluded him at the NHL level, though, is consistent goal-scoring. 

His career-high is 15 last season after scoring a combined 15 over his first two NHL seasons (90 games). Through 58 games in 2022-23, he has 12 with nine assists

The hope, at least from the Islanders, is that a change of scenery and more opportunities could unlock a new level to his game.

“I think it’s possible. We’ll have to wait and see,” Lambert said. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves but I think there’s certainly a possibility for him to get some more opportunities.”

For more on the Islanders, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC