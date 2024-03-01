Brock Nelson scores twice, Islanders snap Red Wings’ 6-game winning streak with 5-3 triumph

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson, right, reacts after his goal against Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

DETROIT (AP) — The New York Islanders found a way to hold on for a win, and even had their first empty-net goal of the season to seal the deal.

Mathew Barzal had a tiebreaking goal with 6:02 left in the third period and Brock Nelson scored twice, lifting New York to a 5-3 victory Thursday night that ended the Detroit Red Wings’ six-game winning streak.

The Islanders have entered the final period with the lead 26 times this season, and have lost seven of those games.

“Everyone makes a big deal of letting leads go, but it happens when you have leads,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “A one-goal in this league is nothing. Even a two-goal lead in this league is nothing.”

Barzal sent a shot behind goaltender Alex Lyon and banked it into the net to make it 4-3. Patrick Kane had a chance to tie it later in the third, but missed an open net.

In the final minute, Pierre Engvall scored the Islanders’ first empty-net goal of the season.

“It’s been tough just having to grind out those last 30 seconds and not being able to get that exclamation point on a game,” Barzal said.

Nelson broke a scoreless tie midway through the first period and Casey Cizikas scored in the first period to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead.

“When the first goal is a turnover from getting your stick lifted in the slot, we’re not engaged and locked in enough,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde lamented.

Nelson’s second goal broke a tie early in the third period, giving him a team-leading 27 goals, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves.

Olli Maatta matched a career high with two goals and Kane tied it at 2 on a slick wrist shot 10 seconds into the third.

Lyon stopped 22 shots for the Red Wings, who lost for the first time in two-plus weeks.

Detroit had won six straight for the first time in nearly five years, putting it in the Eastern Conference’s first of two wild-card spots to increase the franchise’s chances of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“This is a good idea of what a playoff game is going to look like,” 35-year-old forward David Perron said. “Even in the six-game winning streak, there were some games where we weren’t fully satisfied. We need to add a little bit of consistency of the winning habits we have.”

The Islanders are 6-5-3 since firing Lane Lambert and hiring Roy to linger in the playoff race as one of four teams — joining New Jersey, Washington and Pittsburgh — within 10 points of Detroit and Tampa Bay in the wild-card standings.

New York lost a lead late in the second period of its previous game at Dallas before winning 3-2 in overtime.

“It’s a good road trip,” Roy said. “Dallas is not an easy place to play, and here same thing. They’re fast teams. They move the puck well. I think we can build on that. Now, we’re going home.

“Let’s give our fans some wins. I think they deserve it. They’ve been very patient with us.”

For more on the Islanders, visit AMNY.com