IT'S DONE: Mets and Francisco Lindor agree on 10 year, $341 million contract extension | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After nearly a week of high drama leading up to Opening Day, the Mets have inked their new star shortstop Francisco Lindor to a record-setting contract extension, it was reported late Wednesday night.

The Mets have agreed to terms with Lindor on a 10-year, $341 million contract — the richest in team history — just hours before the club begins their 2021 season against the Washington Nationals. Jon Heyman of MLB Network first reported the deal.

It marks the biggest deal yet in the tenure of billionaire Steve Cohen, who purchased the Mets late in 2020 and oversaw an overhaul of the front office and the roster during the offseason.

All day Wednesday, it seemed that the two sides had hit an impasse ahead of Lindor’s Opening Day deadline to hammer out a new deal with the Mets, who acquired the 28-year-old infielder from the Cleveland baseball team in a blockbuster trade back in January. As late as Wednesday evening, it had appeared both sides were far apart, and that negotiations had stalled.

Lindor was heading into the final year of his contract. The agreed-upon deal seems to be closer to what the Mets had initially offered Lindor, whose agent had sought a 12-year deal worth close to $400 million.

Full terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported that the contract includes deferred payments. SNY further reported the contract includes a no-trade clause and no opt-outs.

This is a developing story; check back with amNY.com later for further updates.