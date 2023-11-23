Quantcast
Sports

Jets activate Duane Brown off IR – Mekhi Becton’s status for Week 12 unclear

Duane Brown is ready to compete with Jets
Duane Brown speaks about the Jets 2023 season and his looming position battle at left tackle
New York Jets

New York Jets fans may not think they have much to be thankful for in 2023, but perhaps their latest injury update could provide some good tidings. 

The Jets activated left tackle, Duane Brown off of IR 21 days after having his practice window opened up as first reported by Adam Schefter. This was the last day New York could wait to activate the 38-year-old off of IR or he would’ve been lost for the season. New York’s oldest offensive lineman has missed the last eight games with a hip and groin injury. 

Brown’s status for Friday’s contest against Miami is unclear at this moment. 

In Brown’s absence, the Jets offensive line has struggled to stay healthy at almost every position. New York has had 14 different players get playing time in the first 10 games while using seven different combinations – among the most in the NFL. 

It’s not just Brown who could be back on the field Friday either. 

Jets Mekhi Becton
New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton (77) listens to coaches during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Mekhi Becton has been trying to go in Week 12 despite an ankle spring that he suffered in last week’s 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. While most low ankle sprains would cost a player of Becton’s position 1-2 weeks, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that the former first-round tackle out of Louisville would attempt to go. 

Becton is another player whose status is unclear leading up to kickoff.

If Becton can’t go but Brown can, New York’s aging tackle would start on the left side while the Jets would look for Max Mitchell to continue his run at right tackle. If both Brown and Becton go, the expectation would be that Brown would start on the left side with Becton moving back to the right side. 

Should neither go, the Jets would turn to fourth-round rookie Carter Warren at the left tackle spot. Saleh said the team was “pleasantly surprised” with how Warren performed in relief of Becton in Sunday’s loss. 

New York and Miami play in the first-ever Black Friday game at 3:00 pm – ET at MetLife Stadium. The status of Brown and Becton will be expected shortly before that. 

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

