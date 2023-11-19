BREAKING: Jets bench Zach Wilson in 2nd half against Bills – Tim Boyle to start at QB

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) walks on the field during the fourth quarter an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson.

Gang Green benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle for the remainder of the second half late in the third quarter. New York recorded just 96 yards of total offense. Wilson, for his part, completed just 7/15 of his passes for 81 yards a touchdown, and an interception.

Boyle is a five-year NFL veteran signed in the offseason to be the Jets’ third-string quarterback behind Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ Achilles injury bumped Boyle in the depth chart while the organization signed Trevor Siemian immediately after.

In 17 appearances over his first four years, Boyle completed 62% of his passes with three touchdowns and eight interceptions. New York is 4-5 and down 29-6 to Buffalo entering the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back in for further updates.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com