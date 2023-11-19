Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Jets

BREAKING: Jets bench Zach Wilson in 2nd half against Bills – Tim Boyle to start at QB

By Posted on
Jets need an offensive overhaul to save their season
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) walks on the field during the fourth quarter an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson.

Gang Green benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle for the remainder of the second half late in the third quarter. New York recorded just 96  yards of total offense. Wilson, for his part, completed just 7/15 of his passes for 81 yards a touchdown, and an interception. 

Boyle is a five-year NFL veteran signed in the offseason to be the Jets’ third-string quarterback behind Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ Achilles injury bumped Boyle in the depth chart while the organization signed Trevor Siemian immediately after.

In 17 appearances over his first four years, Boyle completed 62% of his passes with three touchdowns and eight interceptions. New York is 4-5 and down 29-6 to Buffalo entering the fourth quarter. 

This is a developing story. Check back in for further updates.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC