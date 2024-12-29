Rodgers, Jets dominated by Bills in 40-14 thumping

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

If this is how Aaron Rodgers performs against the big boys of the AFC, consider his time with the New York Jets over.

The future Hall-of-Famer and his team were dominated by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, dropping to 4-12 this season by a score of 40-14.

Rodgers did not even make it to the end of the game, as he was benched for Tyrod Taylor in the fourth quarter after falling behind 40-0. He completed just 12 of 18 passes for 112 years and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times, including for a safety late in the second quarter to send Buffalo on its way.

Taylor, meanwhile, scored touchdowns in garbage time on both of his drives,

Likely NFL MVP and Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not have a monster day, passing for just 182 years while rushing for another 17, but he did score three total touchdowns, including the game’s opener via a one-yard scramble midway through the first quarter.

While the Jets’ defense hung tough, Rodgers killed any semblance of momentum when he was sacked in the end zone by AJ Epinesa 2:11 before the half to put the Bills up 9-0. They tacked on a field goal at the end of the half to take a 12-point lead into the break.

Rodgers’ second interception of the day was turned around into a 30-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Amari Cooper with five minutes left in the third. It was the first of three scores from Buffalo in the final five minutes of the frame, prompting Allen to hit the showers early.

Backup Mitchell Trubisky added further insult to injury, hooking up with Tyrell Shavers for a 69-yard score early in the fourth to make it a 40-0 game.

For more on the Jets, visit AMNY.com