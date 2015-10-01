Jets’ division rivalry with Dolphins invades London

Set the alarm Saturday night, because the Jets (2-1) are playing the NFL’s version of a red-eye flight when they …

Set the alarm Saturday night, because the Jets (2-1) are playing the NFL’s version of a red-eye flight when they face the Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday in London. Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

It would be a shame to miss this matchup of division rivals, especially given that the Jets look primed to get a win over their floundering flippered foes. Here’s why the matchup favors Gang Green.

‘Olphins ‘efense

Get it? Because they have no ‘D’? Corny, but true. Miami looked terrible in a 41-14 drubbing against the Bills on Sunday, allowing 429 yards of total offense. This after inking prized free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a huge contract during the offseason. Although the Jets had their struggles in a 24-17 loss to the Eagles in Week 3, they must be thrilled to see the Dolphins next.

Born to run

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed three interceptions against Philadelphia. This is not a passer meant to fling 58 attempts in one game. He’ll be better handing off to Chris Ivory (quad), who presumably will see significant action against a porous run defense. Even even if he isn’t healthy enough to play, Bilal Powell is a capable understudy.