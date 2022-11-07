Jets DT Sheldon Rankins to miss several weeks with elbow injury

The Jets stellar defense has propelled them to their best season in several years, but they got unfortunate news on Monday, as defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will miss several weeks with an elbow injury.

Rich Cimini of ESPN first reported the injury, which could sideline one of Gang Green’s staple defensive big men until mid-December.

Heading into the bye week, the team will work to rehabilitate Rankins, but he figures to be absent for at least three matchups going forward.

His absence will deal a significant blow to the team, who have relied on their stellar defensive line to propel them this season.

Solomon Thomas figures to get the starting job while Rankins is out.

The 28-year-old came into the NFL as the 12th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and signed with Gang Green in the 2021 offseason.

Through nine games this year, the defenseman has recorded 25 tackles (including three for a loss of yardage), while hitting opposing quarterbacks four times and forcing a fumble. He has two sacks on the season.

Playing alongside Quinnen Williams in the trenches, the tackle has helped make the Jets one of the most fearsome defenses in professional football.

Collectively, they’ve allowed just 176 points to opposing offenses this year (12th in the NFL), while sacking other teams’ quarterbacks 26 times (5th in the NFL).

Gang Green is coming off a terrific win against the Buffalo Bills, and sit just a half-game out of first place in the AFC East.

They will be off this week, before heading to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots.

For more coverage of Sheldon Rankins and the Jets, head to amNY.com.