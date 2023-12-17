Jets eliminated from AFC playoff contention for 13th straight year

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh claps his hands as he greets his team during warm-ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Dec. 17, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Another year, another postseason-less January coming for the New York Jets.

With Gang Green’s 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and additional wins by the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns, the Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th straight year.

It’s hard to imagine how much of a disaster this season has become since opening training camp in July. Aaron Rodgers was brought in this offseason to solve the team’s postseason drought and quarterback issues. Instead, the Jets lost Rodgers four plays into Week 1 and suffered several major injuries along the offensive line to sink their season.

Making matters worse, New York did not have a strong contingency plan in place for Rodgers going down with his torn Achilles. New York hoped that former second-overall pick Zach Wilson could keep them afloat for the season until the four-time NFL MVP would be medically cleared to return.

Those hopes have been seemingly dashed this week.

After beating the Houston Texans 30-6 last week at MetLife Stadium, the Jets went down to South Florida and dropped an ugly loss to their AFC East rival. In the game, New York recorded just 103 yards of total offense while losing Wilson to a concussion, and turning the ball over four times.

At 5-9 and the playoffs now completely out of reach, the Jets could be looking to attain a better draft pick for the 2024 NFL Draft. Gang Green currently holds the sixth overall pick.

This will be the 13th straight year New York has failed to reach the postseason. It is also the eighth straight year where the team will finish below .500. It may not be where many envisioned the team being at this stage of the season, but it’ll be another postseason-less year for the Jets.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com