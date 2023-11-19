Jets bench Zach Wilson, embarrassed in road laugher to Bills 32-6

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, center, stands on the sidelines after being pulled from the NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills during the second half in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

As if it couldn’t get any worse for the New York Jets, their quarterback situation reached a point of no return on a chilly Sunday evening in Buffalo.

New York benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson late in the third quarter while Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense dominated a frustrated Jets defensive unit in a 32-6 laugher.

Sunday evening was chalked up as a “must-win” contest for both the desperate Bills and Jets. While Gang Green did end their 12-quarter touchdown drought late in the first half, their offensive ineptitude came to a head at the worst possible time and forced a change at quarterback.

Wilson completed seven of 15 passes for 81 yards and the lone touchdown strike to Breece Hall. He was also picked off and failed to convert on a third down through the three-quarters of football he played in. In his place, Tim Boyle a five-year career backup quarterback completed seven of 14 passes for 33 yards and an interception of his own in relief at quarterback.

The night, meanwhile, belonged to the improvements from Buffalo’s new-look offense. Days after firing Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator, the Bills protected the football for the most part in Joe Brady’s first game as the interim. Josh Allen tossed three touchdown passes while the unit totaled 393 yards of offense and 130 yards on the ground.

The Jets were supposed to have a new-look offense themselves after several “personnel changes” made by the staff but went 0-11 on third down as a group and turned the ball over four times. Xavier Gipson, the Jets’ undrafted free agent special teams star fumbled on the opening kickoff, while Garrett Wilson fumbled after completing a pass from Tim Boyle late in the contest.

New York falls to 4-6 with the loss and will play the Miami Dolphins in the first-ever Black Friday game for the NFL. Who will be the quarterback in that game will be the big question following the team for the next few days.

Buffalo, on the other hand, moves to 6-5 on the year and will play the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

GAME NOTES

If New York’s offensive line issues were a concern before, they reached a new critical low Sunday evening. The Jets lost Mekhi Becton early in the game to an ankle injury that caused the former first-round pick to be taken to the locker room on a stretcher. In relief, fifth-round rookie Carter Warren played the rest of the game at left tackle. Tony Adams also left the game with an injury as well.

There were plenty of on-field skirmishes throughout the contest, but the fighting between the Jets and Bills spilled over into the postgame locker rooms. New York’s Michael Clemons and Buffalo’s Dion Dawkins appeared to get into a loud fight as they left the field of play that had several other players involved.

Saleh did not confirm who would be the starting quarterback for Friday night’s game against the Dolphins after Wilson’s benching. Wilson later said he was frustrated but understood the reasoning behind his benching in the third quarter.

