Jets get first taste of Bills at right time

Well, at least they’re getting closer.

After consecutive weeks of losing by at least two touchdowns — one a 29-0 shutout in San Diego — the Jets (1-6) came within a last-second, 58-yard field goal of beating the Patriots last Thursday. It was blocked, of course, and they lost, 27-25. But, at least they were competitive again.

Now that the Jets have had an extended respite between games — Sunday’s matchup at home against the 4-3 Bills will come 10 days after the game in Foxborough, Massachusetts — they find themselves in a very winnable scenario. Here are three reasons to believe the Jets will snap their six-game losing streak.

WR corps complete

On paper, the Jets now have their finest group of pass-catchers in recent memory. The acquisition of Percy Harvin last week saw to that. Harvin, Eric Decker, the now-extended Jeremy Kerley, tight end Jace Amaro and running back Chris Johnson each are viable threats to whom Geno Smith can pass. It’s up to Harvin to live up to his reputation on the field and for Smith to raise his game a notch or two.

Banged-up Bills backfield

Buffalo had one of the more talented running back tandems in the NFL this time a week ago. All that changed on Sunday when Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller went down with injuries that will force them both to miss extended time. The Jets’ ability to stop the run has slipped of late, but Damon Harrison and the defensive line have to be licking their chops at the prospect of bringing down Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown.

Ivory key

Chris Ivory has usurped Johnson as the preferred threat on handoffs in the Jets’ offense, and it’s for good reason. The bruising Ivory is averaging 4.9 yards per carry compared to the speedy Johnson’s 4.1. Ivory has been a big part of some of the Jets’ more competitive games this year, going over the 100-yard mark in the Week 1 win and last week. The Bills’ run defense is stout but beatable, as the Vikings proved last week by going for 158 on the ground.