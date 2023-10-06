Jets’ D.J. Reed is OUT for Week 5 battle vs. Broncos: additional injury updates

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Jets are a little banged up in the secondary going into Sunday’s contest against the Denver Broncos.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that starting cornerback D.J. Reed will be out for Sunday due to a concussion he suffered in the team’s 23-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While the team was hopeful he would be able to get out of the concussion protocol, he was unable to clear it in time to be ready for game day.

Along with Reed, backup cornerback Brandin Echols is out for Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury he suffered against the Chiefs.

New York has worked out several veteran cornerbacks throughout the week to prepare for the losses in their secondary, and seem to have a plan in place to handle Denver’s passing offense. The Broncos, like Gang Green, are 1-3 but their passing offense has seen improvements with the arrival of Sean Payton.

With Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Marvin Mims Jr. a threat against any opponent, the Jets will need to figure out a way to handle Denver’s passing attack.

Additional Injury Updates

Despite the concerns in the secondary, there’s good news for New York elsewhere. Safety Tony Adams and Wes Schweitzer, two players who had missed the last two weeks due to injury, are expected back on the field in Denver. While no announcement was made, Adams is likely to bump back to his starting role at safety while Schweitzer will be the first offensive lineman off the bench thanks to the surprising play of second-round rookie Joe Tippmann.

