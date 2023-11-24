Jets Week 12 Injury Update: Mekhi Becton OUT with ankle injury, Duane Brown is ACTIVE

New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton (77) listens to coaches during practice at the NFL football team’s training facility, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

EAST RUTHERFORD — Few teams in the NFL have gone through the rash of injuries along the offensive line as the New York Jets have in 2023.

New York will have its 14th different offensive lineman appear in a game in Week 12 when they take on the Miami Dolphins in the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday showdown. At 4-6, the Jets need a win to stay in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. It won’t help they are down another starter though.

Mekhi Becton suffered an ankle injury in last week’s 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills but was trying to attempt to play despite the low sprain. After working out in the morning on Thanksgiving, and previous workouts before kickoff, the former first-round pick will be INACTIVE.

Even with Becton Brown down though, the Jets could be getting some reinforcements on the offensive line Friday.

After being activated off IR with a hip injury he suffered in September, Duane Brown is ACTIVE for the contest against Miami. Despite him being available, there is still a possibility that the Jets will start fourth-round rookie Carter Warren in his place at left tackle while Duane Brown continues to get into game shape.

New York was “pleasantly surprised” with Warren who had to replace Becton last week in Buffalo. The former Pittsburgh product was on IR after getting hurt following the Hall-of-Fame preseason game against the Browns in early August.

Gang Green’s injury updates come after the team surprisingly made wide receiver Allen Lazard a healthy scratch after seven drops and 20 catches through the first 10 games of the season.

The full Inactive List for the Jets can be found below:

– LT, Mekhi Becton

– WR, Allen Lazard

– CB, Michael Carter II

– DE, Carl Lawson

– LB, Sam Eguavoen

– OL, Austin Deculus

