Jets Injury Update: Joe Tippmann and Laken Tomlinson cleared for Week 9 battle vs. Chargers

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Jets received mixed results in the injury department Saturday as they prepare for their Week 9 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers during Monday Night Football.

Just two days before the two teams battle in a key AFC showdown, New York saw receiver Allen Lazard and safety Adrian Amos suffer injuries that leave them QUESTIONABLE for Monday’s contest. Duane Brown, fresh off IR, is also ruled OUT as he recovers from his hip injury.

There is good news though for the Jets on the injury front and it revolves around their offensive line of all places. While Brown is considered out, both Joe Tippmann and Laken Tomlinson have no game designations and are expected to play in Week 9. Tomlinson was a late addition to the injury report this week with a hamstring injury but was a full participant in Saturday’s walk-through. Tippmann had missed New York’s contest against the cross-town Giants with a quad injury.

That leaves the Jets with an offensive line consisting of Mekhi Becton, Tomlinson, Tippmann, Billy Turner (potentially), and Max Mitchell starting from the left to right side.

While Amos and Lazard are two key veteran members of the Jets roster, having key starters along the offensive line will be important for a group that is without Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Brown for the foreseeable future. McGovern and Schweitzer were put on IR following New York’s 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

The Jets (4-3) and Chargers (3-4) will kick off in front of the MetLife Stadium crowd on Monday at 8:15 pm – ET.

For more New York Jets news, turn to AMNY.com