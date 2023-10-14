BREAKING: Jets announce Sauce Gardner OUT for Week 6 battle with concussion

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Jets will be without their top two cornerbacks for Sunday’s contest against one of the top receiving duos on the planet.

A day after D.J. Reed was listed as OUT for game day with a concussion, the Jets announced Saturday afternoon that All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner would also miss the contest with a concussion.

Gardner did not participate in Friday’s practice because of what head coach Robert Saleh called an “illness.” Saleh seemed confident that the Jets top corner would be able to play on Sunday even with a QUESTIONABLE injury designation. His 76 Pro Football Focus grade is considered among the elite at his position while adding three passes defended and a forced fumble in 2023.

New York’s latest injury update is not a positive one with the 5-0 Eagles rolling into MetLife Stadium Sunday. Philadelphia currently owns the second-best overall offense and 10th-ranked passing attack. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is on a tear of his own with three straight games of over 100 yards receiving.

Along with top wideout DeVonta Smith, the Eagles are entering Sunday’s game against a heavily depleted secondary for Gang Green. To replacer Gardner and Reed, New York is expected to start Bryce Hall and recently called-up corner Craig James at cornerback.

Kickoff between the Jets and Eagles is set for 4:25 pm – ET at MetLife Stadium.

