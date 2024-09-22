Jets fans swap superstitions for stories at NYC watch party

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Many people have their own superstitions for various reasons, but when it comes to sports, it is ingrained in the culture.

To celebrate the start of the 2024 NFL season, The Athletic, the sports media publication owned by the New York Times, launched their “Superstition Swap campaign,” which features three watch parties, each one being in a different state that will host an NFL game.

The second watch party of the campaign occurred this past Thursday in the Big Apple for the New York Jets’ home opener against the New England Patriots.

The initiative behind the campaign is to swap with sports fans. Supporters were able to submit their own superstitions to on-site ambassadors for The Athletic, and in exchange for telling them their unique story, they got access to exclusive journalism from The Athletic.

Fans get to read their “All 32” feature article that offers analysis on each NFL team as well as access to their new “Playoff Predictor,” which will provide insight into every team’s playoff chances as the season progresses.

The watch party was held at Blue Haven South, located in the Financial District of Manhattan. Dianna Russini, Senior NFL Insider for The Athletic, and Mike Sando, Senior NFL writer also for The Athletic, made an appearance at the event. Before the game began, Russini and Sando provided fans with live analysis and the discussion of varying NFL topics.

“Every fan of every sport has a superstition,” Russini told amNewYork “We are highlighting and embracing that fandom, especially at the start of the NFL season right now where everyone is just all in on their teams. We’re really just celebrating fandom while we’re also celebrating sports journalism.”

Even though Russini doesn’t believe in superstitions herself, she understands why many people are doing it. Having been in the sports media business for years, she’s heard numerous stories about people’s own superstitions.

“I knew this one person who had a broken down car that didn’t work very well, but he drove it every day because he said ever since he drove that car one day to work … his team was winning,” Russini said. “So he drove this beat-up car when he didn’t even need to.”

Actor Anthony Ramos also made a guest appearance at the party, sporting a bright green Jets jacket. Ramos, who is a huge fan of the Jets was asked if he had any superstitions himself.

“Yeah, wearing this jacket,” he told Russini. “My cousin gave it to me … it was kinda my only piece of memorabilia. I didn’t have anything else … even if they’d win or lose, I don’t care, I just still wear it.”

In regards to the current Jets team, Ramos said this is the most hopeful he’s felt as a fan in a really long time. Fortunately for him, the Jets, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, dominated the New England Patriots ending with a score of 24-3.

Fans were ecstatic and celebrated throughout the night at Blue Haven, which held a very lively atmosphere for the watch party. J-E-T-S chants would break out, people high-fiving, and it almost felt like you were in the stands at Metlife Stadium.

For more on the Jets and the NFL, visit AMNY.com