Both the New York Jets and their Week 7 opponents, the Minnesota Vikings, are exactly what their respective records say they are.

At 3-3, the Jets have shown they can be strong on both sides of the ball but thus far have failed to do so on a weekly basis. Minnesota, at 3-2-1, proved it can run with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in a victory but were throttled by the lowly Buffalo Bills two weeks earlier.

It's "prove it week" for both teams. Read on for more on three Jets who must show up in a big way Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

Sam Darnold

The rookie quarterback is coming off perhaps his finest game as a pro in last Sunday's 42-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Darnold completed 24 of 30 passes (80 percent) for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Indy. It was the first time in three weeks he connected on more than half of his passes, and also the first time he won game that was decided by one score.

There's plenty of room to improve. If even two of the Jets' seven field goals had instead culminated in touchdowns, the Jets would have put up 50 points. Finishing drives is a must, and it all starts at QB.

Isaiah Crowell

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

When Crowell is on his game, he's really on. When he isn't, he's practically a nonfactor.

One week after rushing for a staggering 219 yards on 15 carries, he managed just 40 yards on the ground in 13 attempts. Granted, he was battling an ankle injury that left his status against the Colts' up in the air ahead of time. However, his net of zero rushing yards on four attempts a week before his breakout performance points to his inconsistency.

Now dealing with an injured foot, Crowell must find a way to overcome and break off one of his signature long runs.

Morris Claiborne

With fellow cornerback Trumaine Johnson not expected to play this week, the pressure will be on Claiborne to lock down one of the Vikings' excellent wide receivers — Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

All of Claiborne's best games this season have come in Jets wins. It would be overstating his impact on the game to say the team won't win unless he plays well, but the inverse — a bad Claiborne game leading to a loss — might not be too far from the truth.