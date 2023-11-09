Jets vs. Raiders Week 10 Preview: How to watch, keys to game, and more

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) keeps his feet inbounds to score on a four-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

FLORHAM PARK — For another week this season, the New York Jets and their offense have their backs against the wall. A 4-4 record without Aaron Rodgers at quarterback is impressive, but to end their playoff drought, the organization needs to begin racking up victories against some top teams.

On Sunday night, it’s the Jets who will be slight favorites over a Raiders team in disarray. They have cleaned house in regards to the Josh McDaniels era and took a step in the right direction under Antonio Pierce. As with most teams with interim coaches though, a letdown could be seen for the Silver and Black. That leaves New York in a must-win situation to keep pace with the rest of the top teams in the AFC playoff hunt.

Today, we break down the matchup here.

New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Where: Allegiant Stadium

When: Sunday, November 12th, 2023

Kickoff Time: 8:20 pm – ET

How to watch: NBC

Line: Jets -0.5

Keys to the Game

Containing Maxx Crosby

New York has changed its tackle position multiple times this season already. Whether it’s Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, Billy Turner, or Max Mitchell, injuries have derailed the entire group for most of the 2023 season. For the Jets to stay competitive on Sunday night in Vegas, they need to have a plan for All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Crosby is second in the NFL in sacks with 9.5 and is well on his way to another Pro Bowl season, and potentially a First-Team All-Pro finish. Containing one of the best pass rushers in the game will go a long way to deciding to

The offense puts up 20+ points

Nathaniel Hackett and Robert Saleh believe that the Jets’ offense is pressing. It’s hard to argue with that considering the group has not scored a multi-play offensive touchdown on a drive that has started from thein side of the field since the beginning of October.

With a defense as dominant as they have been over the last month, the offensive goal should be to put up 20 points. Just 20 points in each game and they could win a majority of their remaining matchups. If they had put up 20 points this season, the likelihood of them being 5-3 is very high at this moment.

Whether it’s stretching the ball downfield, or limiting penalties that have come at inopportune times, New York’s offense needs an overhaul. If they struggle on Sunday as they have in recent weeks, I think there’s a very real chance we could be seeing a change in QB against Buffalo.

Limit turnovers

While most fans overlook it because of the lack of results, the Jets offense was moving the ball at times against the Chargers on Monday night. Their issue, as it has been for many years now, has been turnovers. New York lost three turnovers against Los Angeles and could’ve easily lost a fourth.

That can’t happen with a backup quarterback and a team struggling to score over 14 points. If they limit the turnovers and score over 20 points, with the way their defense is playing, could very well lead to a Jets route. That’s a lot to ask of a group though that keeps finding new ways to struggle.

X-Factor – Mekhi Becton

No matter who goes on Crosby, their job will be one of the hardest this season. Crosby is going to be a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. How the Jets handle him could very well determine the final score on Sunday night. While Becton has been a consistent force along the offensive line all year, he needs to be on his A-game this weekforr Gang Green to have a chance.

Becton played well against top pass rushers like Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick but struggled against Kayvon Thibodeaux. Crosby might be better than all these guys so this is a major key to the game. If Becton stops him, whether that be on the right or left side, it could change who wins and loses on Sunday.

While Sauce Gardner could certainly be on this list with a top matchup against Davante Adams coming, this game will be won or lost in the trenches. Crosby against Becton should be a good one to watch.

