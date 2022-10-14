College Football: #19 Kansas at Oklahoma, Week 7 preview, how to watch, more

After falling short last week against TCU, Kansas looks to get back on track when they go on the road to take on the Oklahoma Sooners

Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (3-3)

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, October 15th

Saturday, October 15th Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Betting Stats

Spread: Oklahoma -9 (-110)

Oklahoma -9 (-110) Over/Under: 62.5 (-110)

Matchup:

Kansas’s fairytale of an undefeated record might have come to an end last week, but one loss isn’t enough to fully count out the Jayhawks.

Even after losing junior quarterback Jalon Daniels to a shoulder injury in the TCU matchup, Kansas was still kept in the game against a tough squad, and redshirt-senior Jason Bean stepped up to the plate to prove that the Jayhawks are a different squad compared to years past, throwing for 286 yards and four touchdowns in just one half against the Horned Frogs.

As the Jayhawks look to pick up their first win in Norman since 1996, the Sooners are desperately looking to recover from their first shutout loss since 1998, following a blowout by Texas 49-0.

One of the major keys that will come into play for Oklahoma depends on the health of redshirt-junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel. With Gabriel still in concussion protocol, the Sooners could very well be looking at using their passing game that put up a total of just 39 yards in last week’s Red River Showdown.

With Kansas allowing more points per game as it gets deeper into conference play, the Sooners need a fully healthy Gabriel if they want to take advantage of the Jayhawk defense that allowed 38 points last week.

Injuries might place the biggest question mark on this Big 12 Conference matchup, but, given Oklahoma’s defensive struggles last week, the Jayhawks need to look for ways to run all over the Sooners’ defense, no matter what the status of Gabriel is. If they’re looking to compete in Norman, the run game will be crucial as Oklahoma currently ranks at No. 122 in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.8 per rush.

The Sooners currently lead the all-time series against the Jayhawks 79-26-8, but last year’s matchup in Lawrence was one of the early moments of head coach Lance Leipold’s tenure that showed the potential of what was cooking in the program. Though it was another loss added on to Kansas’ column, leading the then-ranked No. 3 Oklahoma at halftime was a moment that many looked at as proof of the culture change in Lawrence. Now, with the Jayhawks in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2009, the culture change is about as evident as ever, and the Jayhawks are looking to finish what was started last season.

Players to Know:

Jason Bean, Kansas quarterback

Season stats: 286 yards, four touchdowns, one interception, 69.2% completion percentage

A backup quarterback isn’t usually a first choice for a player to watch, but given Bean’s efforts to save the day after the Jayhawks lost Daniels, he more than deserves a spot on the list. With Bean given the start on Saturday, he’ll face a tough environment in Norman, but considering the Sooners’ defensive struggles as of late, it’ll be interesting to see how he fares in the spotlight.

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma quarterback

Season stats: 1,215 yards, 11 touchdowns, zero interceptions, 63.9% completion percentage

A fully healthy Gabriel is going to make a difference in this game. Though he’s expected to return, there’s still a possibility he’s not at 100% if he plays. Gabriel’s return will be much needed to revive the Sooners’ passing game, something that’s necessary if Oklahoma wants to continue to compete against the Big 12.

Lonnie Phelps, Kansas defensive end

Season stats: 28 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, six sacks

Redshirt-junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps currently ranks second amongst the Big 12 in sacks, and Phelps has consistently been one of the larger threats on the Jayhawks’ defense all season.

Key injuries:

Jalon Daniels, Kansas quarterback: Shoulder. Daniels left the game in the first half last week, injuring his shoulder on the Jayhawks’ final drive of the half. Leipold currently lists Daniels as doubtful for Saturday’s matchup.

Daniel Hishaw, Kansas running back: TBD. Hishaw was carted off the field during the Iowa State matchup, but the team has not given any other update on his condition, just that he’ll be out for an extended period of time and will not play on Saturday.

