Kenny Golladay optimistic about potential bounce-back 2022 season for Giants

Kenny Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the New York Giants before the 2021-22 season.

While expectations followed the pro-bowl receiver, the former Lion did little to install confidence in the fanbase in his first season.

Golladay caught just 37 passes for 521 yards without catching a touchdown pass in 14 starts. Heading into his second year in New York, it appeared that the receiver had struggled throughout training camp.

That was explained quickly by general manager Joe Schoen Thursday morning when he announced that Golladay had been recovering from a procedure he had during the offseason.

Following his procedure, the 28-year-old is rearing to go for his second season with the Giants.

“I feel a lot better coming into this season. I feel like as far as this training staff, they did it the right way to try and make sure everyone was on the field at all times. Of course some injuries you have no control over but I feel the rest of the staff has done a really good job.” Golladay said after practice.

Golladay has struggled through injuries over the last few seasons. Knee injuries and hamstring frustrations have hurt the once-promising career of Kenny Golladay.

For the former Northern Illinois product, staying healthy is the biggest goal for him in 2022.

“First off, I just want to remain healthy. Very blessed that I was able to go through training camp healthy. Able to actually be a part of each practice and get that chemistry down. I’m going to keep those goals and expectations to myself.”

Injuries aren’t the only concern when it comes to the Giants’ number one receiver though.

A lack of effort and execution have followed Golladay around over the last few weeks. That came to a head when, surprisingly, Golladay found himself playing deep into the team’s final preseason game against the Jets on Sunday.

A poor block attempt was highlighted most by fans and analysts alike in a game that saw Golladay not catch a pass with one target.

Golladay apparently saw the commotion and responded to the recent controversy by saying “Initially I have to tempo off the line because you can’t be an illegal man blocking downfield because it was a screen.”

Golladay later added that “Wan’Dale had the ball and it was either that or a block in the back or a hold. I was already kind of out of position. More so just tempo of the ball and wait for the ball to get out there because it was an RPO.”

Along with the concern that a prominent player for the Giants was playing a meaningless preseason game, Golladay pointed to the team’s rash of injuries at the receiver position. Regardless of how poor his first season in New York went, it’s clear Kenny Golladay is looking forward to moving on to a new season.

The Giants and their fanbase can only hope that the new coaching staff can get the best out of Golladay.

Golladay’s outlook and additional Giants notes

New York made a couple of late waiver claims over the last few hours with the signing of offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, and Kalil Pimpleton. Pimpleton was a sta returner for the Lions on “Hard Knocks” while Phillips was the week one starter for Baltimore last season before going down with an injury.

Blake Martinez, the team’s expected starting linebacker before the season was released by the club Thursday evening. Martinez had questions surrounding his fit in Wink Martindale’s scheme, but it certainly opens another hole for the Giants before their week one matchup against the Titans.

The Giants may have been decimated throughout the preseason with injuries to their receiving core, but it’s clear the team has a lot of depth at the position when healthy. When asked about it in Thursday’s practice, general manager Joe Schoen mentioned that the reason for it was because of Brian Daboll’s offensive-minded background.

