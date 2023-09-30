Kentucky betting promos: Win big on college football Saturday

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The best Kentucky betting promos will get players set up to win on college football today. Kentucky launched sports betting on Thursday, which means this is the first time bettors will be able to place legal wagers on college football Saturday.

New players who activate these Kentucky betting promos will have the chance to start off with guaranteed bonuses, huge first bets, and other unique offers.

Kentucky Betting Promos: How to Access the Best Saturday Offers

These Kentucky betting promos will set the stage for players ahead of today’s games. There are a ton of great games for bettors to choose from today, including Ole Miss-LSU, Texas-Kansas, Duke-Notre Dame, and Colorado-USC. Between all the storylines in college football and these matchups, there should be something for every fan. Hit the ground running with the best new user promos on the market in Kentucky.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 to Win $200

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo will start bettors off with an instant bonus. Anyone who signs up with this offer in Kentucky and bets $5 on college football will win $200 in bonus bets instantly. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on college football, NFL, MLB, and anything in between. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but that’s exactly what players can get with this offer.

Click here to activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo and bet $5 to win $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get the App, Win $200

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is an easy place to go for $200 in bonus bets. New users who claim this offer can win $200 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager in the app. Bettors can download the app directly from the App Store for iOS or the Google Play Store for Android. The easy-to-use app makes it a breeze for new and experienced bettors to get started.

New players who bet $5 in the FanDuel Sportsbook app will win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed. Click this link to register.

Win $365 Bonus on Bet365 Sportsbook Kentucky

Bet365 Sportsbook is dishing out one of the largest bonuses for Kentucky bettors this weekend. Anyone who signs up and starts with a $1 wager on college football will win $365 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager. The only real requirement for bettors when it comes to this promo is waiting for the selected game to end. Once your game finishes, $365 in bonuses will hit your account.

Use this link to begin the sign-up process with bet365 Sportsbook in Kentucky. Bet $1 on college football to win $365 in bonuses.

Turn $50 Into $250 With Caesars Sportsbook

Start with a $250 bonus on Caesars Sportsbook this weekend. Register with promo code AMNY2GET and bet $50 or more on any game today. Win or lose, players will get $250 in bonuses back. New users will receive a $50 bet credit on Monday. That will occur for five consecutive Mondays. It’s also worth noting that bettors can win additional cash on the original wager as well.

Click here and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET for a $250 bonus this weekend.

BetMGM Sportsbook’s $1,500 College Football Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out the highest-potential promo in Kentucky. This is a flexible offer that bettors can apply to any game this weekend. Any amount up to $1,500 will be completely covered by this offer. For example, someone who loses on a $1,000 first bet will get $1,000 back in bonuses. New players in Kentucky can get off to a fast start by activating this BetMGM Sportsbook promo.

Click this link to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and start with a $1,500 first bet on any game today.

18+ or 21+ depending on sports book and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.