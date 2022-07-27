Kevin Durant suitors may be dwindling as Heat prepare to keep roster as is

The Kevin Durant market may be shrinking a bit with one of the superstar’s preferred teams preparing to play the 2022-23 season with the roster as is.

The Nets appear to be uninterested in the Miami Heats trade offer for Durant, according to the Miami Herald. Brooklyn has been looking for Bam Adebayo to be included in any deal for the disgruntled superstar, which has been something the Heat have not been inclined to do at this point.

Brooklyn has been looking for a king’s ransom in return in any deal involving Durant and so far no team has been willing to meet the exorbitant price. The Heat have had conversations with the Nets front office, but no deal has come out of those talks, the Herald reported, and now Miami is prepared to head into next season with the roster that they currently have.

Any deal that would involve the Heat and them trading Adebayo would be a complicated one since the Nets would need to move Ben Simmons. Under the NBA’s salary cap rules, a team cannot have more than one player on a designated rookie extension which means they could not have both Adebayo and Simmons on the same roster.

For more Brooklyn Nets coverage, visit AMNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com

The Heat’s desire to keep Adebayo, and the complication of trading him to Brooklyn in the first place, along with their unwillingness to trade Jimmy Butler means that Tyler Hero would likely be needed to be included in a deal with the Nets. And that is something that Miami also does not want to do.

The trade market has not been as robust for the Nets as they had anticipated and with no teams willing to meet Marks’ demands the situation with Durant could very well go into the fall. Reports have indicated that Brooklyn is willing to run it back as well with both Durant and Kyrie Irving as well if deals don’t materialize.