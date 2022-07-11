Heat ‘interested’ in trading for Knicks’ Cam Reddish: Report

The Miami Heat have contacted the Knicks about a potential trade for Cam Reddish, according to reports.

SportsNet New York’s Ian Begley reported that Miami had made overtures to Leon Rose and New York’s front office about a deal for the 22-year-old forward.

“I would assume the Knicks are picking up the phone on calls that they get,” Begley shared. “I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about Reddish specifically.”

Reddish came to the Knicks during the season in January after New York traded Kevin Knox and a protected future first round pick to the Atlanta Hawks, where he had spent the first 2-and-a-half years of his NBA career.

Despite giving up assets to acquire Reddish, the former Duke Blue Devil never found a significant role in the Knicks’ lineup, and averaged just 14.3 minutes in 15 games wearing blue and orange, before he went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in March.

In his limited playing time at Madison Square Garden, Reddish averaged 6.1 points, 0.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds — disappointing fans who hoped the 6’8” wing would add much-needed scoring on the wing.

For his career, the forward is averaging 10.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

Reports later surfaced that head coach Tom Thibodeau was against the initial trade that brought Reddish to New York, and rumors began to swirl that it was the reason the 22-year-old was not given more time on the court.

With Thibodeau returning to the Knicks’ sideline next season, that has made other teams interested in the possibility that Reddish could be on the trading block.

The Knicks have been active this offseason, as they made several trades on the night of the NBA Draft, and dealt multiple players this offseason — including Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel and Alec Bruks.

Many of those moves were made to clear cap space for 25-year-old point guard Jalen Brunson, who the Knicks signed in free agency after four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks.

It is unclear how interested the Knicks are in trading Reddish, but Miami’s roster is loaded with potential trade pieces, and have a decent number of future draft picks to potentially send to Madison Square Garden.

To add intrigue to the potential situation, the Heat are run by team president Pat Riley, who left New York to join Miami in 1995 — and the two franchises have not engaged in a trade ever since.