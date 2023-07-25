Knicks adding to skill depth with addition Dylan Windler

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The New York Knicks, looking to add more skill in the depths of his roster, have brought on shooting guard Dylan Windler on a two-way contract ahead of the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot-6 wing was a first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2019, though injuries have derailed any hopes of laying down sustainable roots at the pro level.

Splitting time in the G-League, he averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds throughout his time in the NBA with the Cavaliers. With their affiliate, the Charge, he averaged 13 points, 7.8 rebounds, and two assists.

But the Knicks seem intrigued that there is hidden potential in him that can be unlocked in a reserve role — granted, as a best-case scenario.

Windler has shown in the NBA and the G League that he is capable of driving to the basket and finishing around the rim. He can also shoot off the dribble and move around the court to be an efficient spot-up shooter on the perimeter, which is a skill set that wouldn’t hurt the Knicks to bring on.

With this signing, the Knicks are approaching their capped amount, but can still sign free agents if necessary to a lower price. These changes and signings will speak for themselves in the 2023-24 season as the Knicks hope to make it further in the playoffs.

