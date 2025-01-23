Knicks trade rumors: Will Mitchell Robinson return just to be dealt? Pros, cons of it all

Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has yet to play a game this year as he finishes the final portions of his recovery from offseason ankle surgery — and with it comes a race against the clock.

A report from SNY’s Ian Begley revealed that the Knicks are optimistic that Robinson could make his season debut by early to mid-February. The return to full health would come at a near-perfect time for team president Leon Rose if he is determined to trade the 26-year-old 7-footer. The NBA trade deadline is on Feb. 6, and reports in recent weeks have divulged that teams have called the Knicks about Robinson’s availability.

In theory, a deal to eliminate Robinson’s $14 million salary this season would provide the Knicks with some more financial flexibility in the future. He is also due $13 million next year before hitting free agency.

Dealing him would also yield a better return than what they would get from trading away Jericho Sims, another Knicks big man whose name has been in trade talks recently. When healthy, Robinson is an elite offensive rebounder (he averaged more than four o-boards per game in each of the previous three seasons) and presence in the paint that contending teams would surely love to add to their frontcourt.

Currently holding the No. 3 seed in the East, a chip like Robinson could help facilitate a move to add more depth to the roster, whether that be a veteran big who can shoulder more minutes immediately or a shooter to provide another threat in the backcourt behind Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

Yet, Robinson is one of the longest-tenured Knicks players, with the trust of head coach Tom Thibodeau and his remarkably tight rotations. Getting him back into the mix would boost New York’s depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns, even with that sizable contract, and help what has been a mediocre defense this season with significant rim protection.

While Robinson has been out, Precious Achiuwa, Ariel Hukporti, and Sims have been providing sporadic relief behind Towns. Achiuwa is averaging 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game, but Sims and Hukporti are averaging less than two points per game this season. Sims is averaging 12.1 minutes per night and 3.7 rebounds, while Hukporti is seeing just 7.9 minutes per game and 1.9 boards.

There might be no larger mid-season acquisition on the open market than getting their once-starting center back in the fold.

For more on Mitchell Robinson and the Knicks, visit AMNY.com