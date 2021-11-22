Knicks running into an Evan Fournier problem

This isn’t the Evan Fournier the New York Knicks were expecting when they signed him to a four-year, $73 million deal over the summer.

The veteran point guard has been in quite the slump over his last nine games, averaging just 8.2 points per game while shooting an abysmal 27.3% from three-point range.

Fournier posted just three points on 1-of-7 shooting in the Knicks’ 109-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The 29-year-old sat for the entire fourth quarter again — making it five of the last six games in which he’s sat for the entirety of the final 12 minutes.

Some of that frustration seeped through last week against the Orlando Magic as he wrestles with the fact that he doesn’t have the trust of his head coach, Tom Thibodeau, down the stretch.

“The way I look at it is this — I can’t just play anymore like I did with other teams knowing I’d play 32 minutes at least,” Fournier said (h/t Daily News). “I knew where my shots are coming from, I knew how things are going to go for me.