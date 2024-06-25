Kodai Senga update: Mets ace could begin rehab assignment next week

Jun 1, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) throws a softball in the outfield before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

QUEENS, NY — New York Mets ace Kodai Senga is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week as long as he comes out of one final bullpen session scheduled for Thursday unscathed, he told reporters on Tuesday evening prior to his team’s series opener against the Yankees at Citi Field.

Saying that he felt “really good mechanically and physically,” through an interpreter, Senga is attempting to clear the final hurdles of his recovery from a shoulder capsule strain that he suffered during spring training.

The 31-year-old right-hander faced hitters during a 20-pitch batting practice session on Sunday in Port St. Lucie, FL — the first time he faced live opposition since suffering a setback in late May.

It remains to be seen where and how many minor-league rehab starts would be needed should Senga get the green light to begin his assignment next week. However, it is a foregone conclusion that the Mets’ ace will not be available until after the All-Star break at the earliest.

Senga is preparing to build off a dazzling rookie campaign last season in which he posted a 2.98 ERA with 202 strikeouts in his first season in North America after a decade starring in Japan.

For more on Kodai Senga and the Mets, visit AMNY.com