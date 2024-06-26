Drew Smith injury: Mets reliever needs MRI for forearm tightness

Jun 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith (33) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

QUEENS, NY — New York Mets reliever Drew Smith left Citi Field prior to Wednesday night’s Subway Series finale after experiencing tightness in his right forearm while playing catch to undergo an MRI, manager Carlos Mendoza revealed roughly three hours before first pitch.

“I’m not too concerned but we have to see what we got here,” Mendoza said.

Concerns about the 30-year-old right-hander’s health arose during Sunday night’s finale in Chicago against the Cubs after he was hurriedly brought in to relieve Edwin Diaz, who had been ejected for violating the league’s foreign substance policy, in the bottom of the ninth inning.

He faced three batters and recorded two outs, but he signaled to the Mets’ dugout during his outing that something was not right.

Mendoza initially said on Tuesday that Smith was in a “good place,” but would have a better idea when he threw again. The tightness cropped up when he had a catch on Tuesday later that evening and when it remained on Wednesday afternoon, that’s when the Mets made the call.

“He didn’t pinpoint anything specific on Sunday,” Mendoza said. “He was just talking about having trouble getting warm. Then yesterday and today again, he felt some tightness there.”

Due to the uncertainty of Smith’s status shortly before the start of the game, the Mets have been unable to make a roster move by the time of this article’s publishing, meaning they faced the possibility of being without two of their top relievers in Diaz and Smith.

In 19 appearances this season (17.2 innings), Smith is 1-1 with a 3.06 ERA with 23 strikeouts and nine walks.

