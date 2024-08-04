Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Olympics 2024: Kristen Faulkner wins USA cycling’s first road-race gold medal in 40 years with massive upset win

By Posted on
Kristen Faulkner Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics – Road Cycling – Women’s Road Race – Paris, France – August 04, 2024. Kristen Faulkner of United States celebrates with her national flag after winning gold. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Kristen Faulkner has only been cycling for seven years — the Alaska native taking up the sport as a hobby in Central Park while working as a venture capitalist in New York City — and she did not even qualify for the 2024 Olympics women’s road race.

Her specialty was track cycling, but she got the nod to compete in the 98-mile race after teammate Taylor Knibb dropped out to focus on the triathlon.

Faulkner will not be an afterthought anymore, though, as the 31-year-old became the first American woman to win gold at the road race in 40 years, shocking the field on Sunday in Paris

Trailing Marianne Vos of the Netherlands and Hungary’s Blanka Vas in the final stretch of the race, Faulkner  — who was in a chase group with Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky — chased down the leaders and with just over two miles remaining, exploded into an insurmountable lead that the trailing trio simply did not pursue. 

Faulkner won the race by 58 seconds (3:59.23) while Vos took silver and Kopecky nabbed bronze in a photo finish that saw Hungary’s Vas narrowly miss out on the podium. 

Born in Homer, AK Faulkner attended Harvard where she was a varsity rower while graduating with a BA in computer science. She moved to New York following graduation where she found cycling and continued the sport upon her relocation to San Francisco in 2018. By 2020, she joined Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank and won the women’s road time trial at the 2023 Pan Am Games. 

For more on Kristen Faulkner and the Olympics, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Related Articles

More from around NYC