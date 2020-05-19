Leon Rose, Knicks hiring Frank Zanin as assistant GM

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Knicks’ new front office is slowly beginning to take shape.

New team president Leon Rose is expected to bring on Frank Zanin as assistant general manager for pro personnel, according to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

Zanin is a well-traveled veteran throughout the NBA ranks, adding experience to a Knicks franchise that has waited two decades for a proper rebuild.

He worked his way through the ranks of the Philadelphia 76ers, going from a video intern in 1999 to an assistant coach in 2003, to a pro personnel scout in 2006.

In 2012 he was hired by the Brooklyn Nets as the team’s director of player personnel and quickly promoted to assistant general manager the following year.

He temporarily held the title of GM in 2016 when the Nets fired Billy King but resigned after the season. Since then, he has worked in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s front office.

In his role with the Knicks, Zanin will be the top scout for professional personnel. Walt Perrin — another assistant GM — will head collegiate and amateur scouting.

Both will report to general manager Scott Perry, who Rose opted to keep for another season despite a rocky run at the position under former president, Steve Mills.

Since Perry’s hiring in 2017, the Knicks are 67-163.

Elsewhere, Rose brought on Brock Aller to handle the Knicks’ salary cap and strategic planning; a sizable job considering the franchise’s constant links — and whiffs — in attempting to build a contender through free agency.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks will not retain front-office members Craig Robinson, Gerald Madkins, and Harold Ellis.