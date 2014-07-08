Liberty’s Pondexter named All-Star

Liberty standout Cappie Pondexter was named a starting guard for the Eastern Conference Tuesday in this year’s WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place on July 19 in Phoenix.

The ninth-year veteran is averaging 15.2 points and 3.9 assists per game and has scored in double figures in 13 of 18 contests this season. Pondexter has earned All-Star status five times before, including twice during her previous five years with the Liberty. She also is a two-time champion with the host Mercury, winning in 2007 and 2009.

The other starters for the East include Atlanta’s Shoni Schimmel and Angel McCoughtry, Indiana’s Tamika Catchings, as well as Chicago Sky forward and last season’s Rookie of the Year Elena Delle Donne, who topped the conference in votes.

Maya Moore, last year’s Finals MVP who is averaging 22.8 points per game, led all vote-getters and will represent the Lynx in her third All-Star appearance in four seasons.

Reserves for the game, voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches, will be announced on July 15 and could include Liberty center Tina Charles. The former league MVP is averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds.