Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Max Scherzer trade: Mets have deal worked out with Rangers, per report

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Posted on
Max Scherzer Mets padres
Max Scherzer (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Per multiple reports, the New York Mets have worked out a trade with the Texas Rangers for a deal involving starting pitcher Max Scherzer. 

The veteran right-hander, who has a $43.3 million player option in his contract next season, would have to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal. He will have until MLB’s trade deadline on Aug. 1 to decide.

What the Mets would be getting back in return for the future Hall-of-Famer is unknown at this time, but it is believed that owner Steve Cohen would eat a substantial amount of salary to maximize the team’s return. 

Max Scherzer
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) reacts as he leaves during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Scherzer has struggled during his second season with the Mets, going 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and a league-leading 23 home runs allowed. Should the trade go through, the Rangers would be acquiring another major Met to bolster their pitching rotation having signed Jacob deGrom to a massive five-year, $185 million deal over the winter.

The former Cy Young Award winner with the Mets, though, is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on a torn UCL. It’s left the Rangers in need of another marquee arm for the stretch run as they are two games up in the American League West. 

The Mets officially began selling on Thursday night when they dealt veteran reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for a pair of prospects.

Jacob deGrom makes the Rangers an MLB best bet
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

For more on the Mets and Max Scherzer, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC