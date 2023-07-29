Max Scherzer trade: Mets have deal worked out with Rangers, per report

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Per multiple reports, the New York Mets have worked out a trade with the Texas Rangers for a deal involving starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

The veteran right-hander, who has a $43.3 million player option in his contract next season, would have to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal. He will have until MLB’s trade deadline on Aug. 1 to decide.

What the Mets would be getting back in return for the future Hall-of-Famer is unknown at this time, but it is believed that owner Steve Cohen would eat a substantial amount of salary to maximize the team’s return.

Scherzer has struggled during his second season with the Mets, going 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and a league-leading 23 home runs allowed. Should the trade go through, the Rangers would be acquiring another major Met to bolster their pitching rotation having signed Jacob deGrom to a massive five-year, $185 million deal over the winter.

The former Cy Young Award winner with the Mets, though, is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on a torn UCL. It’s left the Rangers in need of another marquee arm for the stretch run as they are two games up in the American League West.

The Mets officially began selling on Thursday night when they dealt veteran reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins for a pair of prospects.

