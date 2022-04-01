Mets ace deGrom to miss time with shoulder injury

The Mets suffered a significant blow on Friday, after an MRI revealed an injury to the throwing shoulder of ace pitcher Jacob deGrom.

The 2-time Cy Young award winner is expected to miss “significant time” as a result of the stress reaction in his right scapula, and will be barred from throwing until next month until he undergoes renewed testing.

The injury came to light on Thursday, when deGrom complained about shoulder tightness after throwing long balls during practice. His Friday preseason start was subsequently scrapped, and his status for opening day on April 7 was thrown into flux.

After the 33-year-year-old’s MRI, the team confirmed that he would miss regular season time.

The absence of deGrom is unfortunately not new for the Amazins, as their star pitcher also missed half of the season last year due to an elbow injury — which ended a would-be-historic season where the righty, who had thrown 92 innings, and saw an extraordinary 1.08 ERA.

He looked to be fully-rebounded coming into spring training, where he showed his usual speed during 5 innings, where he recorded a 1.80 ERA and just 1 run.

Luckily, this season, Mets fans can still look forward to watching Max Scherzer take the mound, as the 37-year-old, with his 3 Cy young awards, signed with the Mets this offseason for three-years and $130 million.

Fans had hoped to see the historic duo occupy the bullpen in Queens together, but it now appears they will have to wait longer to see that dual-threat.