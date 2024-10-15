Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brandon Nimmo’s ailment was never more apparent in the bottom of the eighth inning in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Nursing a 6-3 lead, Mets reliever Ryne Stanek served up a 98 mph fastball that Dodgers catcher Will Smith lined into left field. Nimmo had a beat on it and managed to reach up and make the catch while on the run, but he hobbled as he came to a stop just before the wall where, just for a beat, he hunched over in discomfort.

The veteran left fielder has had plantar fasciitis since May but reaggravated it in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. He has not had a hit in his last four games and is clearly hobbled by the injury.

“This is the best I’ve got right now,” Nimmo said following the Mets 7-3 victory over the Dodgers in Game 2. “I hit balls well, had good at-bats, made a play on defense. So I’m the best Nimmo that there is right now. I’ll give it everything I’ve got and try to help us win however I can.”

Just getting game-day ready has become quite a process. In addition to extensive pregame work, Nimmo is also receiving dry needling, cupping, soft-tissue work, various stretches, ice, and contrast.

“We’re throwing everything at it,” he said. “I don’t know if I’m 100%, but I’m good enough, so there’s that… It is what it is. It’s the middle of October, and nobody’s healthy. You do all the stuff that you can and just get through.”

Nimmo divulged that he will receive a PRP injection and will wear a walking boot when the season ends — whether that comes this week in the NLCS or later. This is unknown territory for the 31-year-old, the longest-tenured Met, who has spent nine seasons with the club.

This is the first time he has played past the Wild Card portion of the postseason. He is slashing .212/.333/.303 with one home run and as it stands, manager Carlos Mendoza is not expecting to take him out of the lineup or give him a few games at the DH spot.

