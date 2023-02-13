Quantcast
Mets

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo talks decision to skip World Baseball Classic: ‘I would really kick myself if something happened’

Brandon Nimmo Mets
Brandon Nimmo. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Unlike a number of his other New York Mets teammates, center fielder Brandon Nimmo won’t be participating in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, set to begin on March 7, where he was slated to star for Team Italy.

With a new eight-year, $162 million contract in hand and coming off a career year in which he played in 151 games (his previous career high was 141), it was a risk far too great to take so close to the start of the 2023 season

“Once I signed I did consider it, but my past experience was that I got injured in the last game against Puerto Rico in 2017,” Nimmo said on Monday. “Unfortunately with travel going to Taiwan for Italy this year, I just felt like that’s a risk I can’t take after signing this contract, being with this team and the way that [owner Steve Cohen] has set it up.

“I would really kick myself if something happened.”

Brandon Nimmo Mets Dodgers
New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo reacts after catching a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nimmo has had his fair share of injury issues throughout the first seven years of his career. He was limited to just 69 games in 2019 due to a neck injury and 92 games in 2021 because of finger and hamstring issues.

“We’re trying to recreate the [amount of] games played last year,” Nimmo said. “We’re trying to take care of everything we can and we felt like it was outside of the realm of possibility for me.”

The 29-year-old once again will be an invaluable asset at the top of the Mets’ lineup. Mostly batting from the lead-off spot, Nimmo slashed .274/.367/.433 (.800 OPS) with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, and a league-leading seven triples. 

To extend a 2023 season that he’s hoping will extend well into October for the World Baseball Classic simply wasn’t a logical avenue to take. 

“To be prepared for that the right way, I would’ve needed to start a month earlier,” Nimmo said. “I’m hoping we’re playing well after this regular season ends and I’m hoping on adding a month and a half to the season after this. So we felt like it was best for the team if I did not.”

Notable Mets such as Pete Alonso (USA), Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), Jeff McNeil (USA), and Edwin Diaz (Puerto Rico) will be taking part in the competition.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

