Mets moving Saturday home game times up for 2024 season

The New York Mets are moving up the start times of all Saturday home games at Citi Field for the upcoming 2024 season after executing an offseason fan survey.

From Opening Day, March 28, through May 25, all Saturday games in Queens will begin at 1:40 p.m. ET. From June 1-Sept. 21, they will start at 4:10 p.m.

The decision comes following a fan survey that saw “nearly 90%” of replies favoring earlier start times on Saturdays in hopes of bringing families and large groups to the ballpark.

The Mets will have five Saturday games at Citi Field this season beginning at 1:40 p.m., which includes their opening series on March 30 against David Stearns’ former club, the Milwaukee Brewers, and a May 11 clash against the Atlanta Braves.

Between June 1-Sept. 21, New York has eight 4:10 p.m. Saturday home games, including the afternoon of Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18 jersey retirement on June 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and a July 27 meeting with the Braves where the team is giving out Mike Piazza replica Mercury Mets jerseys to the first 15,000 fans.

The jersey promotion is just one of 19 giveaways available to fans at Citi Field this season. There are also four fireworks nights and Doc Gooden’s No. 16 jersey retirement on Sunday, April 14.

The full promotional list can be seen below:

Rugby shirt presented by SeatGeek on Monday, April 1

Hogwarts House scarves presented by Northwell on Saturday, April 27

Mr. Met London telephone booth bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola on Saturday, May 11

Mets tumbler presented by Northwell Health on Sunday, May 12

Artist Series: Joel Mesler beach tote on Saturday, May 25

Hello Kitty light-up bow bobblehead on Sunday, May 26

Fireworks night on Friday, May 31

Hawaiian shirt presented by Nathan’s on Saturday, June 15

Pride hat presented by Citi and fireworks night on Friday, June 28

Basketball jersey presented by Premio on Sunday, June 30

Soccer jersey presented by Samsung on Tuesday, July 9

Brandon Nimmo bobblehead presented by Hyundai on Friday, July 12

Artist Series: Rashid Johnson bucket hat on Saturday, July 13

Mets pickleball paddle presented by Citi on Thursday, July 25

Fireworks night on Friday, July 26

Mike Piazza Mercury Mets replica jersey on Saturday, July 27

Topps baseball cards on Wednesday, July 31

Francisco Lindor streetwear bobblehead presented by Delta Air Lines on Monday, July 29



Fireworks night on Friday, August 16

Football jersey on Sunday, August 18

Reversible hoodie presented by Citi on Wednesday, September 18

Fan appreciation beanie for all fans on Saturday, September 21

