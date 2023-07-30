Verlander notches 250th win, Lindor homers as Mets beat Nats 5-2

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

QUEENS — Shortly after the Mets made the trade official on Sunday afternoon, they started the post-Max Scherzer era on the right foot with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

And if, by chance, it was the final start of Justin Verlander’s brief career in Queens, it was a good one. The 40-year-old right-hander continued his strong run of form by allowing just one run on five hits — although he was limited to just 5.1 innings with his pitch count reaching 104. After starting the season with a 4.85 ERA, Verlander has posted a 1.95 ERA over his last nine starts.

The victory was the 250th of Verlander’s career, making him just the 49th pitcher in MLB history to reach that mark.

“It’s pretty special,” Verlander said. “I told the guys after the game, you don’t play the game for accomplishments or for flashy numbers, but this game has a way of giving you a little kick in the butt and it’s a moment that you kind of have to step back and appreciate. This is one of those for me.”

Francisco Lindor went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, and his 21st home run of the season, a solo shot that came in the fourth inning while Pete Alonso recorded a pair of RBI off former Mets pitcher Trevor Williams.

It was the Nationals who grabbed an initial lead on Verlander after CJ Abrams and Jeimer Candelario led off the game with singles. With the Washington runners at the corners, Candelario broke to steal second and upon catcher Omar Narvaez’s throw, Abrams broke from third where he successfully stole home.

The Mets (50-55) came right back when Alonso shot a single to left field to score Brandon Nimmo, who led things off for the hosts with a walk.

New York punched quickly in the third to take the lead for good with a three-run frame. Francisco Lindor led off with a double and came in to score when the very next batter, Jeff McNeil, tripled. Alonso’s second RBI of the day was a sacrifice fly that brought McNeil home from 90 feet away. Daniel Vogelbach began the repopulation of the basepaths with a single and advanced to third after Mark Canha walked and Brett Baty singled. Omar Narvaez brought him home with another sacrifice fly.

With one out in the fourth inning, Lindor put the Mets up four with a 103-mph liner that just cleared the right-field fence on an 0-2 fastball.

Washington got one back in the seventh when Brandon Nimmo dropped a Stone Garrett pop fly in center field. A pitch later, he came home on an Ildemaro Vargas single.

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com