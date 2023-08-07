Mets send struggling Brett Baty down to Triple-A amid summer swoon

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

QUEENS — Citing a chance to hit the reset button, Mets manager Buck Showalter announced prior to his team’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday afternoon that third baseman Brett Baty was optioned to Triple-A

“Just a little time out, kind of take a breath,” Showalter said of the decision to send the youngster down. “It’s as much mental and emotional and just let him work on some things without the day-to-day [strain in the majors].”

The 23-year-old, who had spent the previous two seasons as one of the Mets’ top prospects, had struggled mightily throughout his first full season in the majors after getting promoted two weeks into the season.

Over his last 23 games, Baty batted just .122 (9-for-74) with two home runs, six RBI, a .451 OPS, and 27 strikeouts — which in 74 at-bats is a punchout rate of 32.4%. It’s a clear indication of a young player pressing too much after he was awarded the starting third-base job back in April when veteran and former Met Eduardo Escobar stumbled out of the gates.

“We know he’s invested in his development,” Showalter said. “I’ve had a lot of young payers that have gone through this… it’s in his best interest to go down, take a breath, and get back to what he was doing when he first got here.

“Everything you do here can snowball. You’re never as good as things will try to make you feel like or never as bad. It’s up to us to stay in reality when we’re dealing with these guys.”

Showalter hinted that the plan with Baty back in the minors is to give Mark Vientos more consistent time at third base as he tries to prove to the organization that he’s worthy of sticking around for the long haul. Infielder Jonathan Arauz was selected from Triple-A to take Baty’s spot on the roster.

“Just because something is delayed doesn’t mean it’s denied,” Showalter said of Baty’s situation. “Hopefully it’s just a temporary thing but he controls it. It’s up to him. He has a good attitude about it.”

The Mets also recalled outfielder Abraham Almonte from the minors after placing Starling Marte on the 10-day IL with a right groin strain.

For more on Brett Baty and the Mets, visit AMNY.com