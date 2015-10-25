Mets playoff run boosts city’s economy by $46.4M

The money comes from ticket sales, spending from tourists and earnings from Citi Field.

The Mets’ first World Series appearance in 15 years has paid dividends for the Big Apple.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation said the team has generated $46.4 million in economic impact for NYC during the current postseason run. The money comes from sectors including ticket sales, spending from nearly 30,000 tourists and additional earnings for seasonal employees at Citi Field, according to the EDC’s president Maria Torres-Springer.

“Besides uniting our City in blue and orange, Mets games are providing a huge economic benefit that stimulates the local economy and provides opportunities for New Yorkers,” she said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see the continued benefits of four more postseason wins.”

An average 44,200 fans have attended each postseason game at Citi Field, and each home playoff game brings in $11.6 million, according to the EDC.